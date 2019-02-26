Foxconn Technology Group acquired its second office building in downtown Racine last week where the manufacturer could create a co-working space for its smart city efforts.
The office building at 1 Main St. sold for $6.25 million, according to state records. Foxconn had announced the planned acquisition in October. The company on Tuesday confirmed the building would become “Foxconn Place Racine” and would house at least 125 company employees.
The 44,400-square-foot office building would also house an innovation center, like those Foxconn is setting up in Eau Claire and Green Bay. Foxconn's Tuesday written statement said the center will serve as a "regional center for smart city research and development and will support the company’s efforts to attract and recruit knowledge workers."