Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News, the network announced Monday morning.
Carlson featured prominently in a $1.6 billion lawsuit brought against Fox News by voting equipment company Dominion Voting Systems, which was the subject of conspiracies of widespread election fraud and other wrongdoing in the wake of the November 2020 presidential election.
The voting company recently settled with the network, but not before text messages and emails by Carlson and other network personalities were made public as part of court filings.
In one of the exchanges made public, Carlson texts a colleague: "We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait."
"I hate him passionately," Carlson added, per The Washington Post. YAHOO