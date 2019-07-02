First, are we really sure we want to slash payments to doctors, nurses, other medical staff, hospitals and other organizations?
Second, what exactly are we going to do about, well, fraud? I don’t mean to be gloomy, but Medicare-for-all is going to be Mardi Gras For All Fraudsters.
Third, if we’re opening the system to anyone who comes here, legally or illegally, aren’t we just giving an enormous incentive to everyone from, say, Tijuana to Tierra del Fuego to make a sometimes long and dangerous trek to America?
Fourth, and finally, can you tell me why we are apparently preparing to take about $600 billion from the stockholders in insurance companies without any compensation? MARKET WATCH