Four defendants have reached a tentative settlement in a landmark opioid trial in Ohio. News of the last-minute deal emerged just hours before the first federal trial on liability for the opioid crisis was set to begin Monday morning.
The deal involves three drug distributors and one drugmaker that are accused of contributing to the opioid crisis that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives in the U.S. The tentative settlement was first reported by The Wall Street Journal; a source then confirmed the news to NPR. NPR