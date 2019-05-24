In 1998, Ichard Oden committed a crime that got him sent away for two decades. He was 19.
He got out of prison in February. Today, he's a 40-year-old man with very little job experience.
As it turns out, Oden is coming back into society at a time when the economy is booming and attitudes toward people with criminal records are changing.
Unemployment in the Detroit metro area has fallen dramatically, to 4.4% from more than 17% just 10 years ago. Nationwide, it's dropped to a 50-year low of 3.6%. Many employers say they can't find enough workers. And for Oden and 20 million or soAmericans with a felony record, that might mean a much better shot at getting a job and reintegrating into society.