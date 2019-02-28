Minnesota lawmakers still have a surplus to work with this session as they craft the state's two-year budget, but it's much smaller than what was expected just a few months ago.
The state's revised economic forecast released Thursday shows about a $1 billion surplus on the bottom line — one-third less than the nearly $1.5 billion budget surplus projected in November.
The state budget office blamed the lower number on slower projected economic growth and lower-than-anticipated tax collections. Previously released data showed the state had collected $375 million less in tax revenues than it expected since the last economic forecast.