Ford is eliminating about 7,000 white-collar jobs — or about 10% of its salaried workforce — as part of a previously announced company-wide global restructuring.
About 800 U.S. workers will be losing their jobs between now and August. Some workers are being laid off while others are being reassigned, Ford says.
It says the company's management team is shrinking by close to 20% as part of the restructuring, which will save Ford about $600 million a year.
In a letter to employees, Ford CEO Jim Hackett said the restructuring is reducing bureaucracy and making Ford "flatter" — meaning most teams have no more than 9 layers of management, rather than up to 14.