After days of watching the stock price sink faster than competitors, and concerns about the strategic direction of Ford Motor Co., incoming chief operating officer Jim Farley took to the stage to make his first public speech in New York early Wednesday.
Ford's latest stock dip occurs more than two weeks after reporting a grim $47 million in net profit in 2019 for the global company, down from $3.7 billion a year earlier. Meanwhile, GM showed a $2.41 billion net profit in 2019. Ford has seen a steady slide prior to the coronavirus impact on stocks this week. Ford stock closed Tuesday at $7.23 per share, the lowest since November 2009. DETROIT FREE PRESS