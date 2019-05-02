The Master’s Coffee Shop in Olivia is a standard gathering place for the business owners, teachers and retirees who live in this small Renville County town. On a late morning in April, a half-dozen people sat around tables drinking coffee while the staff readied the day’s lunch special: a grilled Reuben sandwich and potato salad.
Carlotta and John Eischens have owned the business for 17 years. Next door — literally, through a side door inside the coffee shop — the couple run the Christian Community Outreach Center, where people can come if they are hungry or looking for a place to live. “It’s our ministry,” Carlotta said.
That dual vocation also provides the Eischens with a unique vantage point — a way to keep their finger on the pulse of this town of 2,500, one that shares all of the struggles of small-town Minnesota life. “We just lost two mom-and-pop drug stores in the past year — and we’re the county seat!” Carlotta said. (Thrifty White Pharmacy bought the stores, Page Snyder Drug and Olivia Drug, and opened a store in early 2018 along Highway 212 in Olivia.)