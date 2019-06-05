When a Louisiana Taco Bell allegedly ran out of tacos, a consumer called the city's police department to report the "travesty." The Slidell Police Department took to its Facebook page Monday to share "another 'we can’t make this stuff up' story."
"Somebody called in to complain that the Taco Bell on Gause Boulevard ran out of both hard and soft taco shells," the post said. "While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this." Taco Bell didn't immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.USA TODAY