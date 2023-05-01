JPMorgan Chase (JPM) purchased First Republic Bank (FRC) in the latest fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. While JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said Monday that the "crisis is over," the same can't be said for First Republic investors. JPMorgan did not assume First Republic’s corporate debt or preferred stock, meaning institutional investors will not be made whole.
“We expect a wipe-out of common shareholders following FRC entering receivership and being sold to JPM,” Wedbush Securities equity analyst David J. Chiaverini wrote in a note to clients on Monday. After entering the banking crisis at $115 per share, First Republic stock stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $3.51 on Monday. Yahoo Finance