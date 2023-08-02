The mid-year report card for Minnesota commercial real estate sales is grim. Compared with a year ago, commercial real estate sales were down dramatically in the first half of 2023 and — aside from the $225 million trade of the RBC Gateway office tower in downtown Minneapolis — July wasn’t much better.
Demand for space is still strong in at least some sectors. Inflation is moderating and the U.S. economy continues to grow, defying fears of a recession. Even so, significant headwinds remain on the capital markets side. In general, market watchers blame the slowdown in sales on rising interest rates, tighter lending requirements and other factors. FINANCE & COMMERCE