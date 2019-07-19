The transformer explosion and fire Friday morning at Madison Gas and Electric's main power center on the near East Side shut down the area as crews responded to the scene. A witness to the explosion said flames shot 150 feet into the air. There were no reports of injuries.
Gov. Tony Evers said the State Capitol has closed, and all non-essential government employees working Downtown should go home for the day. "Please avoid the Downtown area," Evers said. Madison Fire Department officials said both fires are under investigation, but neither were believed to have been intentionally set. WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL