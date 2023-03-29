Lake Superior College's former dean of business and industry has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the college, claiming he lost his job for raising concerns about potential contamination by an industrial chemical.
Miles Lunak alleges that the community college retaliated against him for reporting that filtration and ventilation systems for the school's downtown campus welding program, which can produce toxic fumes, hadn't been serviced for some time. The lawsuit alleges potential contamination by hexavalent chromium, the cancer-causing pollutant behind the blockbuster case against Pacific Gas and Electric in California in the early 1990s. MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE