Two years ago, a leaked FBI intelligence bulletin warned that a gap in U.S. rules aimed at fighting dirty money likely allows so-called "threat actors" to place funds with private investment firms. The FBI gave as an example of an unnamed New York-based private equity company that took in more than $100 million from a Russian business with alleged ties to organized crime.
This loophole has worried authorities for years because while banks and most securities brokers are required by law to identify the true owners behind investments and report any red flags, private equity firms, venture capital funds and hedge funds are not.
The result is a puzzling hole in the regulations designed to stop criminals and corrupt politicians from around the world from accessing the U.S. financial system - a situation that the private investment industry has repeatedly downplayed as it has successfully fended off reform attempts by Treasury officials and anti-corruption groups.
Now, this lack of insight into the $11 trillion U.S. private investment industry threatens to complicate the White House's push to punish the financial elite close to President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. YAHOO