A federal judge is asking the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to take another look at oil spill response plans the agency approved for Enbridge’s Line 5 that runs under the Straits of Mackinac.
The agency had approved plans submitted by the Canadian energy firm for Line 5, which carries up to 540,000 barrels per day of liquified natural gas and crude oil through its dual pipelines from Superior to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada.
The National Wildlife Federation filed a lawsuit alleging the plans didn't comply with environmental laws, PHMSA failed to explain reasons for approval, and the agency failed to prepare environmental reviews or consult with appropriate agencies.