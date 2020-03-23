The Federal Reserve called a third emergency meeting to combat the economic impact of the novel coronavirus and unveiled a number of new and “extensive” measures on Monday that would expand the Fed’s efforts to calm corporate debt markets. The Fed also said a direct lending program to Main Street businesses will be announced soon.
The Fed committed to the “establishment of a Main Street Business Lending Program to support lending to eligible small-and-medium sized businesses,” similar to programs from the Small Business Administration. The Fed estimates the impact of its measures to provide about $300 billion in new financing available to businesses. YAHOO