Regulators have issued a cease and desist order against a small bank in rural Washington Statefor its engagement with the crypto industry.
In an enforcement action announced Thursday morning, the Federal Reserve said it has entered into an agreement with Farmington State Bank, a $22 million bank that had received an $11 million investment from Alameda Research, the hedge fund arm of failed crypto exchange FTX.
The enforcement action, which does not cite FTX or Alameda by name, notes that Farmington — a more than 130-year-old institution that briefly changed its name to Moonstone Bank — and its Baltimore-based holding company FBH Corporation, violated commitments to state and federal regulators by engaging in digital asset activity and helping third parties issue stablecoins. AMERICAN BANKER