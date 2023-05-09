The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is planning to exempt smaller lenders from kicking in extra money to replenish the government's bedrock deposit insurance fund, and instead saddle the biggest banks with much of the bill, Bloomberg News reported.
The regulator estimates the failure of Silicon Valley Bank will cost the deposit insurance fund $20 billion.
Smaller lenders with less than $10 billion in assets wouldn't have to pay, Bloomberg News reported, adding that there were more than 4,000 institutions under that threshold at the end of last year. REUTERS