The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning Tuesday regarding items from Claire's, a beauty and jewelry store for young girls, saying asbestos was found in three samples of the company's cosmetic products.
"Tests confirmed the presence of asbestos in three of the product samples collected from Claire’s," the FDA said in its announcement. The agency warned customers not to use specific batches of Claire’s eye shadows, compact powders and contour palettes, which all tested positive for asbestos. The Hill