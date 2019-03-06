TheFood and Drug Administration called out 15 retailers on Monday for allegedly selling tobacco products to minors and requested information from more than 40 e-cigarette companies the agency thinks may have illegally introduced new products onto the market.
The agency named corporate-owned and franchise retailers who were allegedly found selling tobacco products to minors more than 15 percent of the time since the FDA started conducting inspections 2010. These retailers include Walgreens, Walmart, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Family Dollar, BP and Citgo. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement that he plans to ask these companies about what policies they have in place and what more they plan to do. CNBC