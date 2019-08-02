There's a big new push to crack down on annoying robocalls from overseas, calls that may be using your own number. The Federal Communications Commission has approved new rules that won't stop the calls, but will allow the FCC to go after perpetrators making scam calls and texts from overseas.
In a unanimous vote Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission made it illegal for foreign callers to spoof a U.S. number, with the hope it will prompt phone companies to block more calls and texts and give law enforcement new tools to go after scammers. CBS NEWS