The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday ruled that $1.3 billion in grants to LTD be canceled. It also said SpaceX's Starlink could not meet the requirements of the program.
All of LTD's winning bids nationally that weren't already in default, are now in default, the FCC said. "Starlink's technology has real promise," said FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement. "But the question before us was whether to publicly subsidize its still developing technology for consumer broadband — which requires that users purchase a $600 dish — with nearly $900 million in universal service funds until 2032." MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE