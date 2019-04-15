Facebook Inc's social networking site was inaccessible to some users across the world on Sunday, according to Downdetector.com, a website which monitors outages. Whatsapp and Instagram, which are both owned by Facebook, were also the subject of reports from users that they were unavailable.
The outage tracking website showed that there are more than 9,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook.
By 8.30 am EDT the site still showed more than 4,700 reports from users unable to use the app. A heatmap of complaints showed the Philippines was heavily affected. Central and Eastern Europe were also affected, as was the Eastern Europe were also affected, as was the Eastern Seaboard of the US.