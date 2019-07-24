Facebook plans to restrict sales and limit content related to alcohol and tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, on its sites. A new policy, which goes into effect Wednesday, will prohibit all private sales, trades, transfers and gifting of alcohol and tobacco on Facebook and Instagram, according to CNN. Businesses that post content related to alcohol and tobacco will reportedly have to restrict content people 18 and older.
"We are updating our regulated goods policy to prohibit the sale of alcohol and tobacco products between private individuals on Facebook and Instagram," a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "Our commerce policies already prohibit the sale of tobacco or alcohol in places like Marketplace but we're now extending this to organic content." CNET