The Federal Aviation Administration has banned certain 15-inch MacBook Pros with potentially defective batteries from US flights. The move, which follows Apple's June recall announcement, is part of a general FAA policy on devices with defective batteries.
"The FAA is aware of the recalled batteries that are used in some Apple MacBook Pro laptops," FAA spokespeople said in emails to Ars Technica. Under FAA policy, affected MacBook Pros are banned from the passenger cabin and from checked luggage. ARS Technical's