A Duluth man is trying to turn an old downtown Duluth building into what would be the city's first extended-stay hotel aimed at serving hospital and construction workers. A proposal in front of the Duluth Planning Commission would allow the creation of a small, six-unit hotel remodeled in a building currently standing at 808 E 2nd St. in Downtown Duluth. KBJR-TV
