Businesses getting state incentives for economic development projects would have to disclose major changes to their plans and could not use state dollars to move jobs out of state under Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal for the next state budget.
Evers aims to make the state’s quasi-public jobs agency, also known as WEDC, operate more openly and track state dollars going to businesses more effectively. Evers’ plan, while seeking changes to WEDC, falls far short of his campaign proposal to abolish it and move its functions elsewhere in state government. WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL