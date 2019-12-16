As another big deadline for a $2.6 billion taconite plant in Nashwauk looms at the end of the month, the project once considered a godsend for the Iron Range’s economy is once again controlled by the very outfit that drove it into bankruptcy.
The history of the project is fraught with broken promises and missed deadlines, and to nobody’s surprise, the latest deadline will almost certainly be missed, too, which means the state of Minnesota could pull a critical mineral lease on Jan. 1. MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE