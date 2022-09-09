Enbridge Energy has been trespassing on Bad River tribal land for almost a decade and must pay the tribe a portion of its revenue from oil that flowed through its Line 5 over that time, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
U.S. District Court Judge William Conley stopped short of ordering Line 5 immediately shut down, saying that doing so would have had “significant public and foreign policy implications.” But he went on to set a Friday hearing to help determine how Enbridge will compensate the tribe. ASHLAND DAILY PRESS