ST. PAUL, Minn. — Enbridge Energy is delaying the startup of its planned Line 3 replacement crude oil pipeline through northern Minnesota by a year.
The Canadian-based company said Friday it now expects the new pipeline to go into service in the second half of 2020. Enbridge officials had hoped to put the pipeline into service in the second half of 2019.
But Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently said his administration will keep pursuing an appeal of an independent regulatory commission’s approval of Enbridge’s plan.