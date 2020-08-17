“IT’S BEEN A deterrent for employees to return to work.”
That’s Munising businessman Tom Dolaskie talking about the government’s pandemic relief program that gave employees $600 a week in addition to their unemployment benefits.
The $600 benefit recently ended. Congress and the White House are currently trying to work out a plan to continue the benefits.
Dolaskie’s point is that he and other businesspeople, especially restaurateurs, have been trying to fill available jobs, but few people have been applying because many would-be employees have been staying home and collecting benefits, rather than returning to work.
“With the $600 a week and the unemployment checks, people are making what would amount to $50,0000” Dolaskie says. “I really don’t blame them. But that money was intended as a stimulus to help people when they lost their jobs and businesses were closing, but now the businesses are open, and we’ve been struggling all summer to get a full staff.” WORD ON THE STREET MARQUETTE