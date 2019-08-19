If there is somebody hoping to live, particularly ‘drink coffee’ on Mars at this point of time, its none other than Elon Musk. Time and again, the SpaceX CEO has expressed his excitement to drop nuclear bombs on Mars, so as to make it liveable for humans. The technocrat has released a couple of merchandise to support the idea in the past as well, such as his special edition ‘Nuke Mars’ mugs. In a series of tweets on Saturday, Elon Musk made good on his promise and unveiled two T-shirts that have the slogan ‘Nuke Mars’ on them. As if that wasn’t enough, the tech mogul literally flirted with Mars, tagging an account posing as the red planet!
In 2015, Elon Musk first coined his theory that his recent SpaceX merchandise doubled down with. He posited that he wants to fire nuclear weapons at Mars' poles with an aim of terraforming it, that is, making its surface habitable for humans. He plans to do this by vapourizing the water currently trapped in ice at Mars' poles, releasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and therefore, turning the planet into a greenhouse.