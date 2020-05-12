Telsa CEO Elon Musk continued to defy California and Alameda County authorities by restarting production at the company's Fremont assembly plant Monday, saying he was ready to be arrested himself if necessary, CBS San Francisco reported. The announcement came days after Musk filed a lawsuit against the county to reopen the factory, which is Tesla's only vehicle assembly plant in the U.S.
Elon Musk restarts production at Tesla plant in California, disregarding stay-at-home order
Shift workers were seen streaming in and out of the sprawling plant in the pre-dawn hours, filling up the employee parking lot. The company reportedly has deployed additional PPE masks and taken other measures similar to those used to reopen the automaker's plant in Shanghai, China. CBS NEWS
