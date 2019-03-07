It goes without saying that school is a place for learning. It’s also where many students can count on being fed, in some cases as many as three square meals a day.
But a sizable number of schools around the state can’t manage more than lunch, and a national report shows Wisconsin trails the nation in offering school breakfast.
Gov. Tony Evers’ budget calls for the Legislature to fully fund the school breakfast program along with the school milk program.
Research shows beginning a school day with breakfast helps kids stay focused. Yet, the state has failed to help school districts, and private and tribal schools address this problem over the past decade, according the Evers administration.