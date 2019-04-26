Consumers are "hanging tough," and because they mean so much to the economy, analysts are boosting their growth forecasts.
The Commerce Department releases a snapshot of first-quarter economic growth Friday. It's expected to show that the U.S. economy picked up steam during the first three months of the year, after a rocky finish to 2018.
Forecasters anticipate that gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 2.5% to 2.9% in the first quarter, up from a pace of 2.2% at the end of last year. That's a significant turnaround from six weeks ago, when many analysts expected a slump in GDP growth to just 2% or less.