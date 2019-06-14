Duluth Trading Co. announced today that it will open a store at the Mall of America this fall.
Executives at the apparel retailer, which despite the name is based near Madison, Wis., announced during an earnings conference call with analysts Thursday morning its plans to open at the Twin Cities megamall.
Duluth Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DLTH), whose stores are known for Fire Hose work pants and Buck Naked underwear, fell short of sales expectations and reported a net loss for the first quarter, but kept its full-year outlook in place. The Milwaukee Business Journal has more details on the company's quarterly report.