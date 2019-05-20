Less than a year after wrapping up construction on the first phase of a massive rebuild of the main route through downtown Duluth, the city plans to begin digging up that section of the street again next week to repair a water leak.
City crews discovered that a coupling on the water main installed last summer under Superior Street between the library and the Radisson Hotel is leaking.
Excavation to replace the coupling will begin Monday. Crews will also replace a second, similar coupling as a precautionary measure.
"Nobody's happy about this," conceded Duluth senior engineer Duncan Schwensohn. "I think everybody tried very hard and worked very hard last year to do the best project we could, and to have something like this happen is obviously not ideal.