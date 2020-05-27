Duluth restaurant owners say outdoor dining near Lake Superior in June is nearly impossible, and they're pleading with Minnesota's governor to change his mind and allow limited indoor dining, too.
To help limit the spread of COVID-19, last week, Governor Tim Walz announced restaurants and bars can open to 50 customers or less on June 1 as long as they're seated outside and six feet apart. Customers also need to have reservations.
Sixteen local restaurant owners signed a letter to state lawmakers Tuesday saying that order is a "disaster" for the industry. KBJR