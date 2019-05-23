Several Duluth-based projects and priorities are moving forward and will get their time on the floor during an upcoming special legislative session at the Minnesota Capitol.
According to Duluth city leaders, the half-percent sales tax dedicated for streets, as well as nearly $100 million for the Essentia Health-St. Luke’s Hospital medical district, are both included in the tax bill.
An increase in Local Government Aid and the provision of Tax Increment Financing for Lot D are also included, according to city officials.