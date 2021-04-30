When Duluth's historic NorShor Theatre debuted in restored form in 2018, the musical "Mamma Mia!" welcomed audiences back. So it only made sense when, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic darkened the stage, the music of ABBA revives it.
"They are songs everyone knows and loves," said Phillip Fazio, producing artistic director for the Duluth Playhouse, the city's largest theater company and the show's producer. "Everyone is getting a joyous return to in-person theater." MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE