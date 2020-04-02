On Monday, April 6, the News Tribune will begin printing and delivering a single-section, 12-page newspaper Mondays through Saturdays, dedicated mainly to local content. Sunday’s print version of the News Tribune will remain unchanged at this time.
“The News Tribune is a business, and like other small businesses it depends on revenue from local consumers,” Publisher Neal Ronquist. “Our business relies on revenue generated from subscriptions and local advertising. The disruption caused by COVID-19 to our local business community has significantly affected our revenue.” DULUTH NEWS TRIBUNE