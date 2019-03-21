Another business in Duluth has found a workaround when it comes to the city’s restrictions on the sale of flavored tobacco products.
The Korner Store also known as the Milk House in Gary New Duluth is following the lead of the Holiday Station store on Central Ave. in creating a separate room within the store to sell flavored tobacco products.
This comes after the Duluth City Council approved a rule over a year ago, banning the sale of the products from convenient stores, allowing them to only be purchased in 18-years or older smoke shops. KBJR6