Duluth Trading may have sold more of its Longtail T-shirts and Fire Hose cargo pants, but the stock price of parent company Duluth Holdings dropped 25% in trading Friday after the company released its quarterly financial report.
Analysts expected higher sales, especially from the stores. While the new software may have played into the problems, “there is a worrying amount of deterioration in store productivity to warrant concern,” analyst Dylan Carden, of the William Blair investment firm, wrote in a research note. WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL