North Shore Track Services Inc. is in line for a $1.5 million contract for upkeep of a section of freight rail tracks in the Southwest Light Rail Transit corridor purchased last year by the Metropolitan Council.
Duluth-based North Shore was the low bidder on the five-year contract for Bass Lake Spur maintenance and repair, to be funded out of the $2 billion-plus SWLRT project budget. The Met Council is scheduled to vote May 8 on the contract, which on Monday will be reviewed by the council’s Transportation Committee.
The council issued an invitation for bids in February and received just two responses. The other came in at over $4.3 million, according to a staff report.