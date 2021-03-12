Last March, restaurant sales sharply fell after governors banned in-person dining and consumers began working through their glut of stockpiled groceries. But after several weeks, a new trend took hold, illustrated by long drive-thru lines that wrapped around the perimeter of fast-food locations.
After decades as a fast-food staple, drive-thru lanes became the superstar, helping fast-food chains’ sales rebound faster than those of its full-service brethren. By December, drive-thru lanes accounted for 44% of off-premise orders across the entire restaurant industry, according to the NPD Group. As vaccine distribution ramps up across the United States, the popularity of drive-thru ordering appears to have staying power, although industry experts predict that it will moderate some. CNBC