Dressbarn, the women's clothing chain that's been around for nearly 60 years, is closing all 650 of its stores. The unprofitable business had lost "customers, sales and share" after owner Ascena Retail Group failed to invest in the brand, one analyst said.
Ascena didn't say when the stores would shutter. The chain employs about 6,800 workers. The company's chief financial officer, Steven Taylor, said Dressbarn has not been operating at an "acceptable level of profitability in today's retail environment."