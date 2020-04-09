Dow futures jumped into positive territory on Thursday morning after the Federal Reserve announced a fresh round of stimulative efforts, providing $2.3 trillion in support for the economy that has been nearly shut down due to the novel strain of coronavirus. The announcement from the Fed came just as weekly jobless claims showed 6.6 million people seeking unemployment benefits coming a week after a similar number of people filed for claims.
The Labor Department's report shows data from the week ended April 4 and brings the total number of those seeking benefits to about 16.8 million, a record. MARKET WATCH