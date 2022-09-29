The third quarter is about to end – and investors are wishing the past nine months good riddance. Stocks fell Thursday, giving up much of Wednesday’s big gains. The Dow fell nearly 460 points, or 1.5%.
The Dow is now back in a bear market, more than 20% below the all-time high it set in January. The S&P 500, one of the broadest measures of the health of Corporate America, slid 2.1% Thursday, hitting a new low for the year. The Dow and S&P 500 are once again not far from their lowest levels since November 2020. CNN BUSINESS