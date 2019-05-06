Trade war fears have returned to Wall Street, wiping out a chunk of the stock market's recent surge.
The Dow plunged 450 points on Monday morning after President Donald Trump surprised investors by threatening to impose higher tariffs on China in a late Sunday tweet.
The sudden escalation of US-China trade tensions deals a major blow to investors' expectations that Washington and Beijing would reach a trade deal in the near term. Trump's threats raise the risk of a prolonged fight between the world's two largest economies.